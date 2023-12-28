These cryptic messages have reportedly been found across Pennsylvania in a variety of food packages

SUGARLOAF TWP., Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — How did a mysterious note get into a sealed cereal box? That’s the question, among others, being asked by a Pennsylvania man.

The man who discovered the note contacted the FBI as well as Nexstar’s WBRE/WYOU to look into the situation.

There are a lot of moving parts to this story, but it does appear, based on research by WBRE’s I-Team thus far, that notes like this are showing up in all types of food products from numerous grocery stores around eastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

“I opened up the box … I poured it out in my bowl and out came this paper that was all folded up just like this,” said Joe Miller of Sugarloaf Township.

Miller said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. He told WBRE/WYOU that he bought the box of Lucky Charm’s Smores cereal at a Luzerne County grocery store on Sunday, and opened it on Monday night.

“Oh, I was devastated. I mean I didn’t even want to eat the cereal, although, I still have the box here,” Miller explained. “Probably not going to eat it. I don’t know what’s inside the cereal or if this note laced with anything.”

It also appears the note found in Luzerne County was not put into the cereal box at the point of sale, but rather during production.

WBRE/WYOU has decided not to name the store where the cereal was purchased, or the specific contents of the note. But the note contains a mash-up of words and references to current events and conspiracy theories.

Miller said his biggest concern is that the note somehow made its way into a sealed food product intended for children.

“It just bothers me … it’s the note that really bothers me,” he said.

Miller contacted the FBI, as did the I-Team. An FBI spokesperson had no comment on the note.

Nexstar and WBRE/WYOU reached out to the manufacturer of the cereal, General Mills, for comment, but have not yet heard back. A spokesperson for the store also tells WBRE/WYOU they are investigating the situation.

There are reports of other, similar notes being found in seemingly-sealed cereal boxes. Many of the accounts come from Reddit users who say they found the notes in different brands of cereal. Others tell WBRE/WYOU they’ve found cryptic notes in various food packages, including chocolate and tea.

Congressmen Dan Meuser (R-PA) and Matt Cartwright (D-PA) told WBRE/WYOU that they’ve been in contact with federal agencies, including the FBI and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA says they’re aware of the situation and evaluates product defects and other complaints that it receives. Consumers who have recently purchased items that they suspect have been tampered with should not use the product and should return it to the retail outlet.