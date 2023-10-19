MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man in Stillwater is defending his title as USA Mullet Champion. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson caught up with Scott Salvadore to find out why the competition means so much more to him than just hair.

“I mean I love being the best at anything, who doesn’t? And just to have the overall support of everybody that comes together to vote for a mullet. Without the votes and support these drapes are nothing!” said Scott.

Last year, Scott donated all of his winnings to his church for their parking lot expansion. Voting for the 2023 USA Mullet Championship ends on Friday, Oct. 13. The winner will be revealed live on The Today Show one week later, according to Scott.

Scott said if he were to repeat win, he plans on donating the $2,500 cash prize to Her Song, a ministry of the Tim Tebow Foundation in the fight against human trafficking. Click here to vote for Scott’s mullet.