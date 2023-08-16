LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re all over social media: the newest juice, the latest miracle-working multi-vitamin, and super green powders packed with nutrients.

Are they bogus or is there a benefit? It depends on how you use them.

Registered Dietitian Emily Tills says the powdered blends are usually made from dehydrated and powdered fruits and vegetables.

“They can be excellent sources of antioxidants like Vitamin A and Vitamin C,” said Tills. “Sometimes they will add in proprietary blends too, which is kind of their secret ingredient because they don’t have to disclose what’s in their proprietary blends.”

Tills says they’re good for people who really don’t eat fruits and vegetables.

However, they’re not a replacement.

When fruits and vegetables are pummeled into powder, we miss out on something major.

“We are losing a whole bunch of fiber, and fiber is one thing that Americans are very, very deficient in. Anytime you juice something, you powder something, you blenderize something—you’re losing that naturally occurring fiber, which is going to help with lower cholesterol, and triglycerides, as well as preventing constipation and just making bloating a heck of a lot easier to manage.” Emily Tills, Registered Dietitian

The other downside: supplements are not regulated.

So, there’s no way of knowing how much of each ingredient you’re getting or how pure it is.

“They are not tested like our prescription medications or drugs are.

So, we have to take some of what they’re saying with a grain of salt.” Emily Tills

The bottom line? There’s no perfect pill or powder, and a supplement is not a substitute for real food.

“We can have these things and it’s not a bad thing to have them, but remember that we still want to get in those full sources of fruits and vegetables and whole grains. Our bodies like real food sources. They’re going to be more bio-available and absorbable,” said Tills.

If you are looking to add a supplement or powder to your routine, do your research.

Know what’s in the bottle and above all, ask your doctor before you start taking anything new.