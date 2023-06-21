SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It may be one of the hottest trends, but it’s freezing cold, ice baths.

Some celebrities say it helps boost their mood, but is there a benefit to an ice-cold bath?

St. Joseph’s Health Cardiologist Nelly Kazzaz said the research is mixed.

“Research suggests ice bath may help reduce inflammation, ease sore muscles, improve recovery time after exercise,” said Kazzaz. “On the other hand, some studies suggest that it actually can increase the levels of troponin and troponin is actually the enzyme that is secreted into the bloodstream secondary to heart muscle damage. It was actually elevated in people that compete in winter swims which suggests that prolonged cold water emergent can lead to heart muscle damage.”

Doctor Kazzaz said the people who do seem to benefit are athletes who do this routinely because their bodies are used to intense exercise that raises their heart rate.

However, for those who don’t exercise often, she cautions you could end up with a cold shock response.

“Our breathing becomes faster, our heart rate can respond either way become faster or lower, our blood pressure can elevate,” said Kazzaz. “So, I don’t think we have enough data to be very clear on the recommendations.”

If you have any type of heart condition, Dr. Kazzaz said you should not try this without talking to your doctor first.