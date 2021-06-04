Reserve your trip to Westview Lodge & Marina

After more than 30 years in the fishing business, we now we offer lodging, great meals, the Westview Bar and great entertainment!

The Westview Lodge is located on the shores of scenic Henderson Harbor which is located in the eastern basin of Lake Ontario. The Westview is known for its excellent food including Prime Rib/Steak Specials, Haddock/Yellow Perch and great Italian dishes.

In addition to being a full service restaurant, the Westview has 12 hotel rooms as well as a full service Bar and Lounge. The Westview is also know for its excellence in live music entertainment and special events. We also cater weddings, rehearsals, reunions and all types of specialty parties.