Windmill Acres is a barn wedding venue located in Watertown, NY. Featuring a massive yet charmingly rustic barn hand built by the owner himself, our stunning location is perfect for your wedding, graduation, or retirement party. Less than 10 minutes from downtown, the venue combines the convenience of the city with a country farm feel.

Our gorgeous 4800 sq/ft hand built barn is a sight to see. Seating up to 250 guests, the post & beam barn supports a grand 30 ft ceiling with rustic hanging wagon wheel light fixtures. Enormous 20 ft sliding doors on the back side of the barn create a seamless transition to the outside party.

Your guests will appreciate the ample space to move around during your big day. With nearly limitless parking, our spacious lot borders nothing but corn field and tree line. Conveniently located next to the barn is a stone fire pit and 30 ft tall Amish style windmill.

We’ll make sure all the details are covered, so you don’t have to. Included on site amenities include: tables & chairs, dance floor, built in bar, bathrooms, custom wifi, hand made rustic benches for outdoor ceremonies, and a spare room for catering use.

