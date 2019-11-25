“What do you mean you’re going to sell chicken wings?”…”My mother throws them into boiling water to make soup stock!”…”You’ll NEVER make a living selling CHICKEN WINGS!”…”What are you, NUTS?” …were just a few of the comments we heard while preparing to open the WING WAGON. But then on December 22, 1982, our doors opened… and the curious came in.

With lots of determination and persistence, and with our two very young daughters in tow (ages 4 & 7 at the time) we spent long hours working and dedicating ourselves to serving the fine citizens of Watertown and the surrounding areas the best Buffalo Style Chicken Wings we possibly could!

When old enough, our girls helped out and worked right along side us, and we feel it helped to mold them into responsible nad kind and dedicated young adults. Then off they went to college and, as a good life goes, they each have beautiful families and wonderful areers as teachers – in Watertown and Alexandria Bay. Still, on every Superbowl Sunday, our busiest day of the year, you’ll see on of them here helping out. Thanks Katie and Lorie, we love you!

Well, the girls have grown and moved on, but some things never change… our wings are still the same as that opening day in 1982, still the same sauce recipe, still the same great taste and quality that people grew to love and remember. And we know that for sure – because folks tell us all the time. But we especially enjoy the praises when they come “home” to visit family while on vacation or at holiday time, or when the soldiers come back from a tough tour in Afghanistan or Iraq. It’s the nicest treat to our ears to hear all you kind folks say “You’ve got the best wings in the world!” It makes all that hard work worth it!

A great big THANKS to all our loyal customers!!

Chuck and Mary Ann Wert

Chuck Wert, lovingly dubbed “The Wing King”, passed away December 28, 2017, a mere week after the 35th Anniversary of opening the Wing Wagon. He is missed!!!

