Wood Boat Brewery is a microbrewery located in Clayton, New York along the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands. We are conveniently located a few blocks from the downtown business district and next to the Antique Boat Museum.

Our goal is to create and maintain high quality full flavored craft brews. We also feature the best brick oven pizza in the area. Stop in and see for yourself!

When the weather is warm, there’s nothing better than sipping a brew, enjoying some grub and the views of the St. Lawrence River with amazing sunsets on our outdoor deck.

In the cooler months, enjoy our fun, friendly indoor pub style restaurant and lounge.

At the Wood Boat Brewery, we have a passion for crafting the finest beers, using only quality ingredients. Currently there are four local farms growing hops and barley just for us.

The majority of our hop and a minimum of 20% of our malt is produced here in New York State. Barely production in NY is increasing and ultimately the goal is to produce our beer entirely from New York State products.

We love our beer and hope you do too. CHEERS!

We’re Open Year-Round, 7 Days A Week