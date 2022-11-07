ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – The New York race for governor is heating up with last-push rallies happening for both candidates. Hochul in the south of the state and Zeldin in western New York. NEWS 10 has the latest on the dueling rallies.

President Joe Biden and other high-profile New York democrats in Westchester County in support of Governor Kathy Hochul. Sunday’s rally gathered supporters at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers where Hochul spoke on her team so far as governor, touting her job creation numbers.

“50,000 new jobs because Micron is coming here and didn’t go to Texas,” said Hochul.

Both Hochul and her republican opponent congressman Lee Zeldin making their final push to reach voters.

Lee Zeldin making his way in Buffalo and Rochester New York for his get-out-the-vote rallies. He doubled down on his stance on cracking down on crime, which has been a cornerstone in his campaign since the beginning of his election trail.

“New York is ready to have people who are tough on crime who understand that our streets belong for law-abiding New Yorkers and not criminals,” says Zeldin

Zeldin was met with an enthusiastic crowd alongside Alison Esposito and Nick Langworthy.

