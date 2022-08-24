ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term.

The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with 34,001 votes or 46.7% of the vote.

Sempolinski has served as the Steuben County Republican party chairman and is an Elmira native. In a statement, he declared his victory and said, “It is the honor of a lifetime to be selected by my friends and neighbors to speak for them on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

He added, “I intend to spend my time in Congress fighting for the people that have given me everything in my life. I will work to make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes is heard throughout the remainder of this Congressional term. One of the chief things that makes our nation great is that we are governed by representatives chosen by and from among the people. To be selected as one of those representatives, even for a few months, is a sacred duty.”

