ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in the 23rd district’s Republican primary. Langworthy will now face off against Democratic nominee Max Della Pia in the November general election.

At the end of the night, Langworthy led with over 24,275 votes or over 52% of the votes. Carl Paladino ended the night trailing close behind with approximately 48% of the vote or 22,283 votes.

Langworthy is native to the Southern Tier and has served as the Erie County GOP chairman.

