Protesters gather across the nation, no wide unrest seen on election night

A man yells during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Protesters gathered across the nation as presidential election results continue to roll in. No widespread unrest appears to have taken place after polls closed.

In Portland, a group of election night protesters began marching at Revolution Hall. The group, reported to be around a couple hundred people, made its way around southeast Portland before returning to the same location.

Revolution Hall was the starting point for many of the protests that began following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

There was some sort of verbal altercation with members of the crowd and two people with a Biden sign in their front yard. It appeared to deescalate with some assuring the rest of the crowd they're "on the same side." pic.twitter.com/DhTPhsEpUw — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) November 4, 2020

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday put the National Guard on standby for a 48-hour period around Election Day and used her executive authority to activate a unified command of state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Portland police to handle any protests.

“We’ve seen firsthand what happens when free expression is fueled by hate,” the Democratic governor said.

In Seattle, police said two marches moved through the city late Tuesday, with some moving traffic barricades into the roadway. As of Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET, police have arrested eight people, including someone who damaged a parking meter with a hammer and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane. No one was injured.

Eight arrests this evening for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving, and criminal mischief. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 4, 2020

Seattle police said the arrests were for pedestrian interference, obstruction, assault on an officer, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

In Los Angeles, police twice declared an unlawful assembly and issued dispersal orders for an “unruly crowd” near the Staples Center Tuesday.

Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order at 18th Street & Figueroa. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/Wj6ztlFIPJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020

Six people were detained because “officers believed they were about to commit a crime,” but then they were let go, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. No details were available on what those detained were suspected of.

The unlawful assembly was declared because it was a “large and unruly group,” with people throwing rocks and blocking streets, according to the officer.

A protestor gestures towards a police official on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

People march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A man yells during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police move into position during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Police officers arrest a person as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Police officers block a freeway entrance as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Police officers arrest a person as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A person carries an upside down flag as people march on the night of the election in Seattle, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Police officials looks on during a protest on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

In Washington, D.C., more than 1,000 people protesting President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through parts of downtown, sometimes blocking traffic and setting off fireworks.

The demonstrations in Washington were largely peaceful, with people shouting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace!”

Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered.

At one point, the marchers stabbed the tires of a parked police van to flatten them.

Ahead of the election, storefronts across the country boarded up as officials planned for possible unrest.