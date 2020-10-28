The NY 23rd Congressional District Debate

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – On Tuesday evening, the candidates for the 23rd Congressional District of New York come together to debate live in Elmira, New York.
Incumbent Tom Reed and Tracy Mitrano answered questions from our viewers for the one-hour debate. The debate aired live on WETM-TV in Elmira, WSYR in Syracuse and News10 in Albany, along with other Nexstar affiliated station’s website.
During the debate the candidates discussed a wide range of topics from COVID-19, the economy, broadband internet, and police reform.
Congressman Reed opened the debate by holding up a brick, days after one was left at his home with the name of his daughter written on it, along with a dead rat.
A brick was also thrown through the window of his office in Corning earlier this year.
Police continue to investigate both of those incidents.
Following the debate, both candidates spoke about how the debate went and what they thought of their opponent’s performance.
Tracy Mitrano reacts to Tuesday night’s debate
Rep. Tom Reed reacts to Tuesday night’s debate
- Charges dismissed against Schenectady man who was subject of controversial arrest
- UAlbany ramps up COVID-19 testing to prevent community spread
- Albany Lark Street Restaurant week to help small businesses
- It’s a hoax: Facebook post offers free Chick-fil-A gift basket
- Pink 4 Hope: Erie County mother and daughter fundraise, create baskets to help breast cancer patients